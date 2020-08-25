The Lady Pirates came out of the dugout Monday, August 25, hitting hard and taking a huge lead over Barnsdall. They would hold the lead to win 11-1.
Barnsdall was on the board first with a single run in the top of the first. But the Lady Pirates fired back with six runs in the bottom of the first with hits by Hailey Miller, Caitlin Parker, Kelsey Myers, Harlie Miller and Brynlee Delk.
Kylee Reed pitched a solid four innings before the game was called due to the mercy rule. Between pitching and fielding, Barnsdall was only able to score the single run.