The Lady Dawgs softball team took a large lead in the bottom of the first and easily held onto it to defeat Claremore Sequoyah 12-1 on Tuesday, August 18.
Madi Drummond started off the night with a triple to score the first run.
Paige Castillo only allowed four hits and one run over five innings, striking out six. In a no error game for the Bulldogs, this looked liked an easy win.
The Lady Dawgs racked up 14 hits during the game. Rylee Anglen, Morgan Freeman, and Brynlee Frame each managed three hits while Bailey Henderson had two. Anglen, Henderson and Frame each had two RBIs.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Sequoyah
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|x
|x
|1
|4
|3
|Skiatook
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|x
|x
|12
|14
|0