Skiatook football seniors 2020-21

Skiatook Bulldog Seniors

Front Row (left to right): Evan Chaplin, Ethan Rainez, Tyler Garrett, Erik Hoffman, Braden Beckham and Alex Goekler

Back Row (left to right): Cash Cooper, Chase Foster, Beau Temple, Alex Johnson, Hunter Hall, Tony Johnson, Clay Morrison, Reece Womack, Trent Moore and Colby Fudge.

Not pictured: Kolby Pirtle

LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.