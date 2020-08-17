Skiatook Coaches 2020-21

Head Coach: Vance Miller

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Miller

Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Cooper

Assistants: Jeremiah Johnston, Luke Brummett and Rocky Lee

