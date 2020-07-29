NORTHEAST
Birch: July 26.Elevation normal, water 80s and dingy. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, dam, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Fort Gibson: July 27. Elevation normal, water 86 with 1 foot visibility. Black and white crappie good on jigs around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, spoons, and top water around flats and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Greenleaf: July 26. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 27. Elevation normal, water stained and in the 80s. White bass and striped hybrid bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and top water below the dam, and around main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, rocks, and shallows. White and black crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 23. Elevation above average, water 86. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. White bass fair on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: July 24. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Trout fishing best during periods of low or no flow. Those times are usually early morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah county.
Sooner: July 27. Elevation normal, water mid-80s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around the main lake. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad and slabs around dam and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: July 27. Elevation above average, water 86 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around brush structure, points, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 26. Elevation above average, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around points and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: July 26. Elevation normal, water clear. White and striped hybrid bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and sunfish around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 27. Elevation 1.37 feet below normal and gates closed. Water temp in the mid 70's and clear. Bass fair with spinner baits. Hybrid slow to fair with live baits in deep water. Catfish fair along north side with stink baits and cut baits. Crappie slow around marina. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B&K Bait House.