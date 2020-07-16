Northeast
Birch: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Ft. Gibson: July 13. Elevation above normal, water 84 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake and rocks. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake, around points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on goldfish and live shad along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: July 12. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along flats and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs in the main lake. Bluegill good on worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: July 13. Elevation 1 ft. above normal and rising, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live shad and punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, flats, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shallows. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on crankbaits, hair jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad and topwater lures below the dam, main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 9. Elevation above normal, water 85 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on small lures in the main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 11. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts Area. Fishing is best during periods of low or no flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: July 12. Elevation normal, water 83 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits in the main lake and around points. Blue catfish good on hotdogs and live shad below the dam. Crappie slow at 15 ft. in the main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: July 13. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, jigs, live shad and plastic baits in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and plastic baits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: July 12. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, flats and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along flats and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 12. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs below the dam and main lake. Flathead catfish fair on live shad and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: July 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on slabs and sunfish in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 13. Elevation 1 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish fair to good on trotlines around the north side. Crappie slow around marina. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.