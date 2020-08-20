Northeast
Ft. Gibson: August 17. Elevation normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, slabs, and spoons around main lake and points. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 16. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 17. Elevation normal, water stained and in the 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, live shad, and shad around main lake, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. White bass and striped hybrid bass fair on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, live shad, and sassy shad around main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and shad around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 13. Elevation above average, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. White bass slow on small lures around the main lake. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 14. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is better during periods of low or no flow. This is usually early morning or late evenings. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: August 17. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and worms around creek channels, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Walleye fair on jerk baits below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Sooner: August 16. Elevation normal, water 80’s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs, live shad, and slabs around the dam and main lake. Saugeye, striped bass hybrids, and white bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 16. Elevation rising, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jigs and plastics around brush structure, standing timber, and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Flathead catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 16. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live bait, shad, and snagging below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: August 15. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 17. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. White bass surfacing on the north side in evenings. Striped bass hybrids fair on hard baits in deep water. Catfish fair on stinkbait. Crappie slow to fair on live baits. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: August 15. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and small 6-inch plastic lizards across points at dawn. Crappie fair off docks early morning hours and on 1/16 oz. jigs with milk money grubs around brush piles in the main lake. White bass being caught on long Johns and topwater lures surfacing near the dam. Channel catfish good on baited holes at 14 ft. Sunfish good with a fly-rod and black gnat. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Blue River: August 18. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait along channels and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and rocks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, and worms around brush structure, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.
Broken Bow: August 14. Elevation below average, water 88. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and around standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: August 14. Elevation normal, water 81 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Alligator gar good on live bait and bowfishing below and around the dam. Striped bass good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and topwater lures below and around the dam. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, and worms below the dam, and around the dam, main lake, and river mouth. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: August 14. Elevation below average, water 86 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html.
Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Lower Mountain Fork: August 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website athttps://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: August 14. Elevation below average, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around points, rocks, and standing timber. White and spotted bass slow on Alabama rig and topwater lures around coves and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: August 14. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jerk bait, plastics, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 14. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, grasshoppers, grubs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river mouth, shorelines, and tailwater. Bluegill sunfish, green sunfish, and redear sunfish good on crickets, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around docks, sand bar, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: August 14. Elevation normal, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jerk bait, jigs, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: August 14. Elevation normal, water 83. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. Lake fishing has been hit or miss from day to day. Early mornings and late evenings have producing the best results. Striped bass good on live shad, sassy shad, slabs, and topwater lures below the dam, and around flats and main lake. During early mornings striped bass and white bass have been surface feeding. Early mornings anglers should start down by Denison dam and move north from there. Look for birds and jumping shad for the best topwater bite. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Blue cats have been suspended in 35 ft. of water feeding mostly at night and the cooler parts of the day. Tailwater fishing has been great the past couple weeks, anglers should use live bait for best results. White bass good on sassy shad and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and points. Evenings near Bridgeview have been the best to find surface feeding white bass. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: August 14. Elevation below average, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, hot dogs, punch bait, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Leflore County.
Southwest
Ellsworth: August 16. Elevation above average, water 90 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: August 16. Elevation below average, water clear and in the 90s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around docks and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: August 18. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submit