Northeast
Birch: August 9. Elevation normal, water 80s and dingy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Ft. Gibson: August 10. Elevation above average, water 82 and less than 1 ft. visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures around creek channels, points and river channel. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Summer conditions and fluctuating water are creating a challenging environment for success. Eric from Clear Creek reports no luck for catfish on liver while fishing with a slip cork. Better days are expected as falling temperatures are just around the corner. Good luck anglers! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: August 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish fair on tube jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Joseph Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: August 11. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, hotdogs, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: August 6. Elevation above average, water 87. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. White bass slow on small lures around the main lake and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 7. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. Fishing is best during periods of no or low flow. Those periods are usually early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: August 9. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Largemouth bass fair plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and live shad around dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: August 9. Elevation above normal, water 86 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and small lures along channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 9. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: August 8. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass fair on slabs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: August 10. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water upper 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Catfish fair to good with trotlines. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie slow to fair on small jigs. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.