The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament in March. The tournament consists of six qualifying events plus a championship.
Sponsored by Bill’s Marine, the tournament is for two person teams fishing for their top five largest bass of the day. All tournaments are on Skiatook Lake. The tournament is 100 percent payback, meaning all money paid in gets paid back out to the winners. Membership fees to the Skiatook Lake Anglers are used to pay for equipment and staff for the tournaments.
The sixth qualifier was held on August 1. Qualifiers two and three were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Tyler Latty and Randy Osborn took home first with 14.71 pounds of bass.
Chris Eppard and Rich Long won second in that qualifier with 14.01 pounds of bass while Dennis Crawford and James Hughes came in third with 11.41 pounds of bass.
Daniel Dixon and Jay McElyea caught the largest bass weighing in at 7.11 pounds.