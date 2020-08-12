Skiatook sophomores Ben Jeffries and Waylon Conley, competed in the Youth World Bowfishing Championship Saturday, August 8, at Ft. Gibson Lake.
The Youth Bowfishing Association is an organization dedicated to getting children back in the outdoors. There were over 250 kids that participated in this year’s 16th annual championship. Each participant was allowed to weigh in one Gar, Buffalo, Carp and Drum, all non-game fish.
“Fishing was tough due to the recent rains, heat, high winds and flooded water, but they persevered to bring home their first hardware,” said Firewolf Jeffries, Ben’s father. “Ben has it in his blood as my partner and I were actually the first ever Bowfishing Association of America, "Team of the Year" which we earned way back in 1996.”
Firewolf was able to guide the teenagers on the trip, but wasn't allowed to participate.
Conley won third place in the teenage age group with Ben Jeffries a close fourth place by just one ounce.