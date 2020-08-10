Bryce Carter and Eli Benham received their State Championship wrestling rings from the Sperry Wrestling Club on August 5.
Cody Williams represented the Sperry Wrestling Club for the presentation of the rings.
“I’m just glad we can do this and give back after all that Sperry wrestling has done for me. These are some good kids.” Williams said.
Bryce Carter won his second state championship in early 2020, his senior year, at the 170 pound weight class. Carter said he loves winning. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma this fall and major in accounting.
“I would just like to thank the booster club and Coach Park for always being there,” Carter said.
Eli Benham won the state championship at the 132 pound weight class this year. “I love winning and I love the competition,” Benham said. “I would like to thank the town of Sperry for accepting me into their homes.”
Benham will be a senior this year and is looking forward to competing at state again.