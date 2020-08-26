As of now, the OSSAA looks to move forward with the football season, so that means the Skiatook Bulldogs will once again be taking the field this fall with aspirations of a trip a championship.
Led by Vance Miller, Skiatook has strung together lots of incredible football seasons lately, including several deep playoff runs and even a trip to the state championship in 2015.
Last year, Skiatook saw a freshman quarterback, Mason Willingham, take over under center, and this year the young quarterback looks to continue an impressive career with more experience under his belt. Meanwhile, a solid defense and mature upperclassmen will be guiding the team.
The Journal caught up with Coach Vance Miller for a few thoughts regarding the upcoming campaign.
Skiatook Journal: The elephant in the room is the ongoing pandemic, so to start, how will this season be different for Bulldogs players and fans?
Vance Miller: Yes, things will look different for football as well with everyone wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
SJ: A number of talented seniors graduated last year while young players, including a freshman quarterback, stepped into major roles. What can we expect from Willingham in his sophomore year?
VM: Mason Willingham did a great job last year as our QB as a freshman and once again we are expecting great things from him this year.
SJ: While our quarterback might be young, lots of upperclassmen will be leading this team both on and off the field. Can you say a few words about this senior class?
VM: We are expecting a lot out of this senior class this year. Most of them have been with our program for a long time. They work very hard and are very competitive.
SJ: Every year, it seems you introduce a new slogan or motto to the team. What is the mindset this year?
VM: This year’s motto is (United). We are very excited about it.
SJ: Are there any new additions to the coaching staff?
VM: Coach Rocky Lee has moved up to the varsity staff and we have Mason Philips back with us coaching 9th grade. We also have a new hire in Skiatook alum Dagan Webb as a 9th assistant.
SJ:What would you like to say to the fans and support regarding the upcoming season?
VM: As for the fans and the community we are thankful and appreciate all the support. Go Bulldogs!
Thanks to Coach Miller for his time. Good luck to the Bulldogs this year on a safe and successful season!