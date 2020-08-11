To the Editor:
This month marks the thirtieth anniversary of our settling in Skiatook. When the decision was made to move from the East Coast to Oklahoma to help out with family, my wife had the responsibility to find a place that we would call home. As a child she had ridden her pony over land known as Wildhorse, so Skiatook had an inside track in the race. I supported her choice because she had a dream, and that’s what loving husbands want to help their wives realize.
Aside from growing older, life here has let me learn some things that I wanted to repeat for the benefit of people new to the area.
Skiatook Time is measured in decades. As mentioned, we are here three decades. My wife and I are married four decades plus. This is a mere blink of an eye to Skiatookians who have been here decades more. While modern life has managed to pass many of us by, be mindful of those who made it possible to get you this far.
Post-boomer generations may want affordable health care and housing, a living wage, a place to raise a young family, education of a quality that encourages interesting, helpful choices, faith communities that offer life-affirming social behaviors, and a late model smart phone with an unlimited data plan. We found all of this in our own way. However, there were enough setbacks that it took an uncommon dedication to stay here, and make the most of what my wife and I were able to cobble together.
Lastly, I personally have more family that friends. But the friends I have made here I would not trade. It has made a world of difference to learn how to understand people who are different from my “damn Yankee” start. I would rather have them as a good neighbor than someone who agrees with my muddled thinking and is not.
I hope this provides food for thought for young families working hard to find their place.
Very truly yours,
Thomas Dapice