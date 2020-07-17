Oklahoma’s first positive COVID-19 case came in mid-March, and unfortunately the virus is still here in the state.
As of July 16, Oklahoma has 23,441 positive cases of the virus. To date, more than 18,000 people have recovered from the virus, but 438 people have passed away as a result of COVID-19.
I encourage each Oklahoman to continue to take the virus seriously. Protect your health and the health of the immunocompromised by washing your hands regularly and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces daily, as well as staying home if you are sick.
The Oklahoma State Dept. of Health recently launched the COVID-19 Alert System. This four-tiered tool measures risk with corresponding color categories that identify counties’ current COVID-19 risk level. This system offers an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level and can be viewed at coronavirus.health.gov/covid-19-alert-system.
You can also find more resources as coronavirus.health.gov, including testing sites in your area. If you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, it is highly recommend you are tested as well to ensure the spread of the virus in your community is limited.
Many Oklahomans are still struggling financially after being laid off or had hours reduced as a result of the virus. My office is continuing to work with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission to help address the needs of District 36 residents who have filed for unemployment benefits. If you are having difficulty receiving or being approved for your unemployment benefits, please contact my office at (405) 557-7322.