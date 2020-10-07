William Lewis Wright Tulsa, Oklahoma: William "Bill" Lewis Wright, born April 14, 1928, in Collinsville, Oklahoma, came from a long line of newspaper owners. His grandfather was invited to come from Ellsworth, Kansas to start a newspaper in Collinsville, Oklahoma in 1899. It was the oldest newspaper operating in Tulsa County. In 1937, he printed his first publication and was featured in The Linotype News as the youngest editor, publisher and linotype operator. The Skiatook newsman peacefully passed away in his home on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Tulsa at the age of 92, surrounded by family. Bill learned music from his father at a very young age and played with the Collinsville Town Band. Following high school, he played first chair clarinet in the OU band for three years. He could play just about every instrument. After graduation, he joined the US Navy and served in the Korean War with the unit band stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. Upon discharge from the Navy, Bill returned home to Collinsville and in 1959 bought the Skiatook News from his father. Bill owned and operated the newspaper for 23 years. During that time, he provided many opportunities for young people to learn the newspaper business. Bill was also instrumental in acquiring the Skiatook Airport, the Skiatook Credit Union in 1975. Bill was also very active in the Chamber of Commerce, serving as President in 1963. In 1970, as Chairman of the Skiatook Dam/Lake committee, he traveled to Washington DC to lobby for funding for the dam. After the senate hearing, he met with a US Senator he knew from working at The Oklahoma Daily in college. Once he explained to his friend how badly Skiatook needed the dam, the US Senate ultimately approved the funding. He could always be seen on the sidelines of the high school football games, camera in hand. He was a fixture on the streets of Skiatook for many years. He worked hard for his town and developed many lasting friends. Bill closed the Skiatook News in 1982 and became a printing teacher at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. After retiring, he and his wife, Yvette, were able to travel the world and see many countries and sights. As a newspaper man, Bill loved to talk, meet new people and share stories with them. He had a story for everything. He could go to an OU football game and by the end of the first quarter he knew everyone around him. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Yvette Wright; his son, Keenan Wright (Lisa); his daughter, Kimna Wright-Avery-Banks (Lewis); his grandchildren, Christopher Laird (Marie), Jeremy Laird (Jennifer); his step-grandchildren, Jessica Simms (Christopher), Kaetlin Romberg; and his six great-grandchildren, Kristyanna, Annabelle, Hendrix, Dexter, Tanner and Tucker. He is also survived by his first wife, Ann Marie Perkins-Avery, Keenan and Kimna's mother. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Elizabeth Wright, and brothers Jack, John, Bob and Roy. A special thank you to the people at Hospice of Green Country for their loving care and support during his final days.