Susan "Suzy" Reed Hardesty Susan "Suzy" Reed Hardesty was born in Skiatook, Oklahoma on November 19, 1935 to John Javine Johnson Sr and wife Veta. She grew up in Southern California and graduated from Compton High School in 1953. She attended Brooks College in Long Beach, California. Suzy was an astute business woman and owned several businesses during her career. She started the Antique Depot in Skiatook and ran it until her retirement. Suzy was passionate about oil painting and fashion design as well as being a complete cat woman. She loved cats in all forms and sizes and rescued many, as well as reflecting that love in her art and portraiture. She loved antiques and spent many hours refurbishing and reupholstering them. Suzy passed away on January 24th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John and mother Veta. She is survived by her brother, John J. Johnson, Jr. (Jo) of St. George, Utah, her nieces Paula Brandon (Arthur) of Royal Oaks, Calfornia and Debbie Davis (Rusty) of Beaumont, California and nephew John E Johnson of Reno, Nevada as well as numerous grandnieces and nephews. Suzy and "Chic" Prince, her campanion, passed away within weeks of each other but due to extended out-of-town family and Covid-19 their services were postponed. A graveside memorial service for both will be held at 6 pm on Sunday, July 19th at Hillside Cemetery in Skiatook. (Masks and social distancing requested).
