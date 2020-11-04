SKI-WOODWARD

Alicia Camille Woodard Memorial services for Alicia Camille Woodard, 38 of Skiatook, OK, were held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Chapel in Sperry, OK. Pastor Lynda Ward and Mr. Phillip Johnson officiated. Alicia was born January 20, 1982 in Tulsa, OK, to Steven Lynn "Steve" and Kathryn Elizabeth "Kathi" (Mayabb) Woodard. She passed away October 24, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Alicia always had a happy smile and a warm heart. When she was little, she loved swimming and when she was two had an accident in the family pool, we almost lost her, but were lucky to have another 36 years with her after that. Alicia was always bubbly and outgoing playing softball, soccer, and golf. She even learned to play the violin in school and loved music all throughout her life. Once Alicia reached high school, she played golf on the Skiatook High School golf team. She was the first female golfer from SHS to receive a scholarship toward college for golf. She loved people and had a career in customer service. Alicia could make friends with anyone. She has friends all over North America. In October of 1989, she was saved and found great joy in the Bible. She attended church with her grandfather, Virgil in recent years at the First Presbyterian Church of Skiatook. Alicia had two children and was recently engaged in December of 2019. She enjoyed butterflies, sunflowers, and sunshine. She loved times when family could get together, cook, and visit. Alicia loved spending time with her extended family as well. She is survived by her fiancé, Joel Lloyd of Skiatook; children, Carter Hudspeth of Muskogee and Isabella Woodard of Skiatook; sisters, Christy Woodard of Tulsa and Kathryn Neal and husband, Leroy of Skiatook; brother, Austin Woodard of Sperry; nephews, Taylor Wilson, Casey Wilson, Jake Wilson, and Avery Neal; niece, Necia Jones and husband, Michael of FL; parents, Steve and Kathi Woodard of Sperry; grandfather, Virgil Mayabb and wife, Linda of Skiatook; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Cami Mayabb; grandparents, Harvey and Delores Woodard and Martha Jean Mayabb; and great-grandparents, Frank and Helen Mayabb. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.