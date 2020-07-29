Linda Kay Kellick Graveside services for Linda Kay Kellick, age 62, of Skiatook, were held 10:00 am, Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Garden Chapel of Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Wade officiating. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Linda was born November 19, 1957 in Ft. Rucker, Alabama to Milton and Lavona (Hern) Mason, and passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Enid. Growing up, Linda moved frequently from one military base to another due to her father's career in the Army. She graduated from Enid High School in 1976. She married Steve Gray in February of 1978; who passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on July 4, 1978. Linda gave birth to their only daughter, Shona Gray on December 14, 1978. Linda married Dennis Kellick on April 14, 1994 in Enid, where they made their home until they made the first of several moves due to Dennis' career in the oil and gas industry. They eventually moved to Skiatook, Oklahoma where they have lived since 2001. Throughout Linda's devoted working career, she served as an Administrative Assistant for several companies; Farmland Industries in Enid for 14 years; Waste Management, in Lake Charles, LA; a local utility company in Morris, Illinois; and finally, for Kerry Patton, CPA, Broken Arrow, OK for 14 years. Linda loved being outdoors, going to the lake and teaching her daughter and nieces and nephews how to water ski. Her two grandchildren, Kara and Mason meant the world to her; her eyes lit up when she saw them. She enjoyed taking her dogs on walks every day on the walking trail near her home. Her love for dogs and her kind, soft heart lead to several strays ending up back at her house, after her daily walks until their owners were found. Linda and Dennis attended the First Baptist Church in Skiatook. Linda loved God fiercely; her unwavering faith is what helped her during her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; Milton and Lavona Mason; husband, Steve Gray; and sister, Carol Fleig. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kellick; daughter, Shona Runnels and husband Charles; two grandchildren, Kara and Mason Runnels; brother, Steve Mason and wife Roxann; sister, Peggy Mason; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Alzheimer's Division with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
