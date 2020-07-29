Frances Ida (Watts) Bryan Graveside services for Frances Ida (Watts) Bryan, 79, of Skiatook, OK were held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Green Acres Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Skiatook, OK. Mr. Phil Johnson officiated. Frances was born June 21, 1941 in Turley, OK to Fred M. and Ophelia Eva (Lee) Watts. She passed away July 17, 2020 in Skiatook, OK. Frances enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and gardening. She especially loved cooking and canning various fruits and vegetables from the garden. Frances always made sure you were fed and She is survived by her son, Earnest Bryan and wife, Brenda, grandson, John Bryan; granddaughter, Kaitie Bryan; great-granddaughter, Abie Bryan; great-grandson, Brodie Bryan; brothers, Joe Watts and wife, Della, Frank Watts and wife, Sue; Manuel Watts and wife, Sarah, Ed Watts and wife, Loretta and Elbert Wayne Watts and wife, Sharon; sisters, Rosie Carnagey and husband, Don, Esther Smith, and Mabel Watts and husband Cheek Owens; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bryan; parents, Fred and Ophelia Watts; sister, Phyllis Watts; brother, Luther Watts and several cousins. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.
