Charles "Chic" Prince Charles "Chic" Prince was born on October 19, 1952 and lived in Tulsa most of his life. Chic graduated from McLain High School. He had a passion for cooking and was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to work on and restore old cars. Chic loved music and could always be found listening to his favorite bands. Chic passed away on January 8, 2020 and is survived by his daughters Dyan, Lynda, Patricia, Denise. Siblings; Denise, Mary, Sharon and David as well as five grandchildren; Sara, Cole, Kenny, James and Sean. Chic was a wonderful friend, companion and caretaker of Suzy Hardesty until his death. Suzy and Chic passed away within weeks of each other but due to extended out-of-town family and Covid-19 their services were postponed. A graveside memorial service for both will be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, July 19th at Hillside Cemetery in Skiatook. (Masks and social distancing requested).
