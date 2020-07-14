The eastern hog-nosed snake is just about the only drama queen people are willing to put up with for any amount of time.
Named for its obvious upturned and recognizable snout, the eastern hog-nosed has variable colors — from yellow or orange to grayish tan with dark blotches down its back to melanistic individuals that are almost all dark.
Adults are 20 to 40 inches long and they are known as “mid-sized” snakes.
Commonly called a “spreading adder,” some who never have seen the hog-nosed think it is “some kind of cobra” when they see its protective posture. It is not venomous and is not related to the true adders found on other continents, all of which are venomous, according to Aaron Goodwin’s oksnakes.org website.
It just pretends to be dangerous — at first.
Its chosen defenses turn to the dramatic, rather than to its teeth.
It is rear-fanged, but according to oksnakes.org these snakes seldom bite people other than during a feeding session when held in captivity. Their saliva can cause some skin irritation and swelling for humans, but it is harmful only to its chosen prey — mostly toads and frogs.
The snake will flatten its body, spread out its neck and hiss when molested, but if that doesn’t work it will simply roll over and play dead.
The snake rolls over on its back, goes limp and hangs its tongue out of its mouth. Once it plays dead, that is its final defensive act. It will return to that state over and again even if physically set right. Quite dramatic, indeed.