The Oklahoma Municipal Alliance (OMA) is pleased to announce that Trey Harper, Skiatook Electric, has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the OMA Ray Duffy Personal Service Award.
The Ray Duffy Award honors an individual who, throughout their career, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to public power and the improvement of services and reliability. The award is named for Ray Duffy, past president of the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma and an original board member. He served on its board from 1971 to 1982, just before his death. Throughout his career, Duffy was a tireless worker for the creation of municipal power plant ownership and a proponent of public power and its benefit to citizen owners.
Harper, in his nearly 20 years of public service, has strongly believed in public power and the value it brings to its citizen customers. His efforts have strengthened the professionalism of the municipal professionals who work in the electric department and this has carried over to other departments. His commitment to safety and reliability continue to drive the electric department to being the very best they can be. His leadership has enabled the customers of Skiatook Electric to enjoy a more reliable system with less downtime. His commitment towards Skiatook’s future has led to the implementation of smart meter technology and policies to protect the system’s infrastructure.
As a husband, father and local pastor, Harper continues to be a vital part of his community. His work includes the positive promotion of energy efficiency through LED lighting systems that save money. Harper has developed and implemented education programs for Skiatook Public Schools that promote safety and efficiency.
For his efforts to promote public power, safe and reliable power, as well as safety for all, the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance is honored to recognize Trey Harper as the 2020 recipient of the Ray Duffy Personal Service Award.