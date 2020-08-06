When the Tallgrass Music Festival opens for its 16th year, it will not be held in June, as it usually is. Due to COVID-19, the festival has been postponed until October 16th and 17th.
The event kicks off “unofficially” on October 15th at 6:00 pm with a “Freeview Night” at the festival grounds. Festival director Larry Nunley explained, “It’s just our invitation to locals and many of our returning campers to have a free night to come out and enjoy the ground, some free fun and fellowship. We’ll have free hot dogs, an open mic stage for locals to group up and play and mostly a chance to see the beautiful area we have out here.” The festival grounds are located behind the Skiatook Sports Complex on W. 133rd St. N.
The “official” festival music begins on Friday night, October 16th, 6:00-10:00 pm and again on Saturday from 1:00-10:00 pm.
Returning from previous festivals is The Baker Family. From the youngest up to Mom, this group has amassed a trophy case full of awards for their musicianship, including their appearance on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. The family was named the 2016 ICGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year. They regularly rate as a fan favorite on festival surveys.
Also returning this year is SpringStreet, who got their start in 1990 when founding members, Mike Williams and Steve Carroll, went to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, to see “the father of bluegrass music,” Bill Monroe, perform. The street next to the auditorium was named Spring Street, and so they simply chose that name. Twenty years later, the band has developed their sound with a combination of bluegrass, gospel, folk, country, and even some classic rock ‘n’ roll from time to time.
Rounding out the festival’s bands are Cliff Top and The Roving Gamblers.
Cliff Top is an eclectic mix of age and music backgrounds. The story telling writing style and music influences that range from Bluegrass, Traditional Country to Classical Virtuoso come together to create their original sound.
Walter Shook, lead singer and guitar, started the Roving Gambler Band over 30 years ago with a group of friends devoted to the idea that Bluegrass Music should be fun! The infectious laughter and great music, often spills over into audience participation and we love it!
Steve Florey plays Mandolin and is the director for the band, tending to bookings and band appointments. Tony Talley plays Dobro for the group and sings baritone. He has a history of picking with great musicians and it shows. Christine Talley plays Bass and brings a light to the band with her singing abilities. Adam Hardcastle is a Banjo player with class, and he often has a cool beard. Tim Case is a Guitar picker extraordinaire and rounds out some of the best musicians to ever put on a Roving Gambler Band show.
Additional bands may be added as the schedule is finalized.
“The Tallgrass Music Festival is in its 16th year and is growing every year in popularity among the bluegrass crowd,” Nunley said. “As a thank you to the community, this year’s event will be free.”
Camping sites are available for RV and tent camping. To keep up with festival news, camping options and festival location go to tallgrassmusicfestival.com or visit the festival’s Facebook site.