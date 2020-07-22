Skiatook school supplies
2 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)

1 box of think washable markers, basic colors

1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)

12 glue sticks

3 packages of wet wipes

2 containers of antibacterial wipes

1 box of facial tissues

1 roll of paper towels

1 box of quart size bags

1" 3 ring hardback binder with pockets

GIRLS: 1 package 81/2 x 11 colored card stock, 1 bottle white glue

BOYS: 1 package 81/2 x 11 white card stock, 4 pack play dough

Label the following items:

Backpack (standard size, no wheels)

3 solid color folders with pockets and brads

Rest mat

