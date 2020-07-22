Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

4 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)

1 box of think washable markers, basic colors

1 pair of scissors (small, round tip)

12 glue sticks

1 package of wet wipes

2 containers of antibacterial wipes

1 box of facial tissues

1 roll of paper towels

backpack (standard size, no wheels)

1" 3 ring hardback binder with pockets

3 composition notebooks

12 yellow #2 pencils

2 pink erasers

5"x 8" plastic pencil box (no handle)

1 box of watercolor paints

4 pack of play dough

GIRLS: 1 box of gallon size bags

BOYS: 2 boxes of quart size bags

