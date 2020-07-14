As Sperry Public Schools prepared for the 2020-2021 school year, the coronavirus pandemic has brought out a range of concerns. Acting on information received from parents, students, staff, and community members, district committees have developed plans to conduct learning beginning August 13 as safely as possible. Part of those plans include the development of three Learning Environment Options for students.
Learning Environment Option 1: On-site instructional delivery, also referred to as “face-to-face instruction.” This option is the traditional instructional environment with students arriving at school via bus or private transportation and attending teacher-led classroom instruction with other students. All students will be automatically enrolled into this option unless parents or guardians officially request one of the other two options.
Learning Environment Option 2: Blended learning instruction. This option is made available to students who, due to intermittent health issues, wish to limit their interaction with others. These students will receive some of their instruction on campus in face-to-face instructional environments and some instruction in a virtual/distance learning format. Students may attend school for specific courses for which face-to-face instruction is particularly beneficial, then complete other course work off campus.
Learning Environment Option 3: Virtual/distance learning instruction. This option will differ from the learning experience of the final weeks of the 2019-2020 school year in that the curriculum is directly tied to the State standards and on-site instruction in rigor and content. Instruction will be provided through online instructional activities and/or instructional activity packets. Grade-level appropriate and content-area certified teachers at Sperry will conduct activities.
Families interested in options 2 and 3 should call the building principal between July 20 and July 31 for enrollment information. Students will be provided a Chromebook on which to complete school activities, but may complete assignments on other types of devices. Families without internet connectivity should contact their site principal for options.
We realize the coronavirus situation changes rapidly, and each site is preparing for a range of possible situations that could occur during this unprecedented school year. Know that regardless of the option you and your child choose, the district will continue to monitor and address issues to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for all our students.