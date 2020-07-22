Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

1 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)

1 package of thin markers

2 composition notebooks

1 package of colored pencils

1 package of highlighters

1 pair of scissors (adult size)

12 glue sticks

1 3-ring pencil pouch

1 box of facial tissues

1 yellow plastic folder with brads

2 red pens

1 1.5” colored 3-ring binder

2 hand held pencil sharpeners

2 single subject spiral notebooks

2 packages of wide ruled notebook paper

2 packages disposable mechanical pencils with lead

1 dry erase marker

48 #2 wooden pencils

1 half-inch white 3-ring binder

1 package pencil-top erasers

2 container of antibacterial wipes

BOYS: 1 box gallon slider zip-top bags

GIRLS: 1 roll of paper towels

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Skiatook kindergarten graduation