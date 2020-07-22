Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

1 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)

1 package of colored pencils

1 package of disposable mechanical pencils with lead

1 package of highlighters

1 pair of scissors (adult size)

2 glue sticks

2 containers of antibacterial wipes

1 box of facial tissues

1 roll of paper towels

backpack (standard size, no wheels)

1 composition notebook

6 wide ruled, single subject, solid color spiral notebooks (no black)

3 plastic folders with pockets

2 packages of wide ruled notebook paper

48 #2 wooden pencils

2 hand held pencil sharpeners

1 zipper bag for pencils

1 box gallon size slider zip-top bags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

