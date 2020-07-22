1 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)
1 package of colored pencils
1 package of disposable mechanical pencils with lead
1 package of highlighters
1 pair of scissors (adult size)
2 glue sticks
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
1 roll of paper towels
backpack (standard size, no wheels)
1 composition notebook
6 wide ruled, single subject, solid color spiral notebooks (no black)
3 plastic folders with pockets
2 packages of wide ruled notebook paper
48 #2 wooden pencils
2 hand held pencil sharpeners
1 zipper bag for pencils
1 box gallon size slider zip-top bags