Skiatook school supplies
2 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)

1 box of think washable markers, basic colors

1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)

12 glue sticks

2 containers of antibacterial wipes

1 box of facial tissues

backpack (standard size, no wheels)

1" 3 ring hardback binder

1 spiral notebook, wide ruled

5 plastic folder with brads (blue, orange, green, black, red)

2 paper folders without brads (solid colors)

48 #2 pencils

1 roll of paper towels

2 pink erasers

1 school box

GIRLS: 1 gallon size slider zip-top bags

BOYS: 1 box of sandwich size glider zip-top bags

