2 24 count box of Crayola crayons (no jumbo)
1 box of think washable markers, basic colors
1 pair of scissors (small, pointed tip)
12 glue sticks
2 containers of antibacterial wipes
1 box of facial tissues
backpack (standard size, no wheels)
1" 3 ring hardback binder
1 spiral notebook, wide ruled
5 plastic folder with brads (blue, orange, green, black, red)
2 paper folders without brads (solid colors)
48 #2 pencils
1 roll of paper towels
2 pink erasers
1 school box
GIRLS: 1 gallon size slider zip-top bags
BOYS: 1 box of sandwich size glider zip-top bags