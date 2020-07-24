This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise with record daily cases across Oklahoma and Tulsa. Masks are now required in public in Tulsa.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 149 as of July 17, 2020, up from 135 a week ago. Deaths remained at seven and 129 people have recovered from the virus. Testing results are now taking five to seven days as there is a very short supply of rapid tests available.
Sperry has five more cases this week at 38 cases with 30 recovered. Sperry remains at one death.
Osage County has 277 confirmed cases, up from 237 last week, 10 deaths and 237 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 7,111 cases, up from 5,997 last week, 89 deaths and 5,940 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 29,116 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 24,140. There have been 484 deaths and 23,277 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 4% in day over day cases. There are currently 628 people hospitalized up from 604 last week.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
The United States has 4,038,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 144,304 deaths. The nation as a whole is seeing an almost 2% increase day over day.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
• Stay at home as much as possible,
• Continue to practice social distancing,
• Practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
• Individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.