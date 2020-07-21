Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 package yellow highlighters

3 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers

1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

24 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood

1 large package glue sticks

2 7 oz. bottles of black label Elmer's glue

2 big pink erasers

1 small school box

4 plastic folders with pockets (2 with brads, 2 without brads)

1 large backpack (no wheels)

1 package pencil tip erasers

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 pencil bag with metal zipper

1 Clorox wipes

1 roll paper towels

2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger) *if you can find

1 reusable face mask or shield (recommended but not required at this time)

1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 box gallon size Ziploc bags

1 large paper plates

GIRLS ONLY

1 box sandwich size Ziploc bags

1 small paper plates

*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.

All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.

It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

