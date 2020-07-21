3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of classic colors Crayola brad tip markers
1 set Crayola watercolor paints
2 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer's glue
8 glue sticks
4 black dry erase markers
2 Clorox type container of wipes
1 plastic pocket folder
1 large backpack (no wheels)
12 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 1" binder with plastic cover
1 pink pearl eraser
2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger) *if you can find
1 reusable face mask or shield (recommended but not required at this time)
1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)
BOYS ONLY
1 package large paper plates (not coated)
1 package of baby wipes
1 box of sandwich size Ziplock bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package small styrofoam cups
1 package small paper plates (not coated)
1 package of 4 PlayDoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)
Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.
All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.
It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.