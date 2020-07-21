Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of classic colors Crayola brad tip markers

1 set Crayola watercolor paints

2 4oz. bottles of black label Elmer's glue

8 glue sticks

4 black dry erase markers

2 Clorox type container of wipes

1 plastic pocket folder

1 large backpack (no wheels)

12 Ticonderoga pencils or premium wood

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 1" binder with plastic cover

1 pink pearl eraser

2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger) *if you can find

1 reusable face mask or shield (recommended but not required at this time)

1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 package large paper plates (not coated)

1 package of baby wipes

1 box of sandwich size Ziplock bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package small styrofoam cups

1 package small paper plates (not coated)

1 package of 4 PlayDoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

*All students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.

All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.

It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

