Skiatook Schools will resume in person learning on August 13.
Students will attend school Monday through Friday and will follow the calendar that was approved in February of 2020. You can find the calendar on the school website at www.skiatookschools.org. In the event that a school is closed due to COVID-19, students will be expected to participate in Distance Learning to meet attendance requirements.
Skiatook Public Schools is offering two enrollment options for the 2020-21 school year. Students can participate in a traditional classroom setting or participate in the Skiatook Virtual Academy. All students are automatically enrolled in the Traditional Classroom setting.
The traditional classroom will be utilizing Google Classroom. Students and teachers will be prepared to switch to Distance Learning in the event of a school closure related to COVID-19.
Students who choose to attend the Virtual Academy will receive instruction through a virtual format with all the benefits of being a part of Skiatook Public Schools. Students will have access to Skiatook Public Schools teachers, counseling staff, and child nutrition services.
The program is available to students Kindergarten through 12th grade. A semester commitment to the program is required.
If you are interested in the virtual academy please contact the principal at your child's site:
High School (Grades 9-12): jmcelyea@skiatookschools.org
Middle School (Grades 6-8): dscheihing@skiatookschools.org
Intermediate School (Grades 4-5): tbuck@skiatookschools.org
Skiatook Elementary (Grades 2-3): cwhite@skiatookschools.org
Marrs Elementary (Grades K-1): smason@skiatookschools.org
More information on returning to learning will be released in the coming weeks.
Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas stated that the school system wants to be prepared to be fluid as situations change throughout the school year and that the safety of children and staff is a top priority during the July 13 Board of Education meeting.