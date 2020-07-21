3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons
1 4 pack black Expo dry erase chisel tip markers
2 packages 10-12 count Ticonderoga pencil (no plastic wrapped pencils)
1 pack twistable Crayola colored pencils
1 7oz. bottle black label Elmer's glue
8 glue sticks
1 pair Fiskar kid's scissors
2 pink pearl erasers
1 package wide ruled notebook paper
4 poly plastic pocket folderes with brads
1 plastic school supply box
1 1" three ring binder
1 8 count tab dividers
1 large backpack (no wheels)
2 boxes Kleenex
2 large containers Clorox wipes
1 package freezer quart Ziploc bags (boys only)
1 package freezer gallon Ziploc bags (girls only)
1 pair sneakers for PE
1 bottle hand sanitizer regular size
Certain items may be difficult to purchase due to the pandemic. Please do not worry if you are unable to locate an item.