Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain

3 boxes 24 count Crayola crayons

1 4 pack black Expo dry erase chisel tip markers

2 packages 10-12 count Ticonderoga pencil (no plastic wrapped pencils)

1 pack twistable Crayola colored pencils

1 7oz. bottle black label Elmer's glue

8 glue sticks

1 pair Fiskar kid's scissors

2 pink pearl erasers

1 package wide ruled notebook paper

4 poly plastic pocket folderes with brads

1 plastic school supply box

1 1" three ring binder

1 8 count tab dividers

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 boxes Kleenex

2 large containers Clorox wipes

1 package freezer quart Ziploc bags (boys only)

1 package freezer gallon Ziploc bags (girls only)

1 pair sneakers for PE

1 bottle hand sanitizer regular size

Certain items may be difficult to purchase due to the pandemic. Please do not worry if you are unable to locate an item.





