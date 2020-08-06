We are providing these FAQs to support your children’s return to school in the fall. Please note that any future mandates or closures set by city, state or federal governments could alter information in this document. We will update this information should that occur.
These FAQs and other information for the school year are available at skiatookschools.org.
Q. Has the first day of school changed for our district?
A No, the first day of school is Thursday, August 13.
Q. Has the school day schedule changed for the 2020-2021 school year?
A. No, as of today the school day schedule has not changed. There will be changes to the normal operating routines at each site.
Q. Are there any planned closures of school for the 2020-2021 school year?
A. No. There are no planned closures. If a closure was required for the health and safety of students, Skiatook Public Schools would continue to provide instruction for students at home and we would refer to it as “Distance Learning.”
Q. If school has to be shut down for health reasons, how much notice will parents be given?
A. Skiatook Public Schools will give as much notice as possible. We know that keeping school in session is a priority for families. For that reason, we are examining each procedure and protocol in our district so that we can keep school open. However, we will never keep school in session if it is wise to close the school doors.
Q. Will there be any virtual days built into the school calendar?
A. No, we do not have any virtual days built into our calendar.
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools offer full-time online classes as an alternative to classroom instruction?
A. Yes, Skiatook Public Schools will offer full-time online learning for K-12 students through our Skiatook Virtual Academy. Please contact your child’s principal for more information or to enroll.
Q. Can students shift back-and-forth between online learning and face-to-face learning?
A. There would be flexibility for students starting face-to-face to allow them the flexibility to apply for Skiatook Virtual Academy. Students choosing full-time online learning through the Skiatook Virtual Academy will be required to complete the semester. After the semester they would be allowed to move to face-to-face learning.
Q. What steps will the district take to keep school as safe as possible?
A. Skiatook Public Schools will make every effort to promote healthy practices and protocols in our schools. Schools will have daily cleaning protocols that align with guidance from health officials. Social distancing will be practiced to the extent possible. Frequent hand-washing and other healthy protocols will be modeled by adults and encouraged for students. Additionally, hand sanitizer and hand sanitizing stations will be present throughout school buildings.
Q. How will social distancing occur in our schools?
A. It will be difficult to consistently maintain distance between students in our schools. Every effort will be made to reduce close contact among students in the classroom, as well as in common areas such as hallways, restrooms, cafeterias, gyms, etc. Teachers will be encouraged to space student desks as much as possible and to reduce activities that require close contact between students.
Q. What steps can families take to keep school safe as possible?
A. We ask that parents check their children’s health status at home every morning. Please use the School Attendance Questionnaire before coming to school or getting on a bus.
By sending your child to school, you are representing to Skiatook Public Schools that the answer to each of these questions is “no”.
1. Does your child have a fever of 100 degrees or more?
2. Is your child experiencing a new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea?
3. Is your child experiencing two or more of the following symptoms of COVID-19?
• Chills
• Cough
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
4. Is your child experiencing any of the Emergency Warning Symptoms of COVID-19?
• Shortness of breath
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
5. Has your child had, or do you think your child has, COVID-19?
6. Has your child tested positive for COVID-19?
7. Has your child been around a person with COVID-19?
Q. Will staff members be taking these same protocols?
A. Yes. Skiatook Public Schools is requesting that every employee complete the School Attendance Questionnaire before leaving home each day.
Q. How can I remember all of the steps for my students regarding when to stay home and when the student can return to school?
A. Our district will provide a school attendance questionnaire for parents that you can print or keep on your phone.
Q. Will students have their temperature taken each day at school?
A. No. Parents checking temperatures at home is more practical and, with the parents’ help, children would not even come to school if they are running a fever.
Q. Will parents be notified if their child has come in direct physical contact or close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?
A. Yes, if a child has been in direct physical contact or close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 the parent will be notified. While the district wants to respect the confidentiality of health information, notifying parents regarding their child’s potential contact with COVID-19 is a priority of the district. The district will use the CDC guidelines for these procedures.
Q. Will parents be notified if anyone in the school has tested positive for COVID-19?
A. No. Parents will be notified if their child has come in direct physical contact or close contact with someone who has tested positive, but parents will not be notified if there is no direct physical contact or close contact with a person testing positive. The district will use the CDC guidelines for these procedures.
Q. Should a parent notify the school if their child or someone in their family tests positive for COVID-19?
A. Yes. The child should not return to school and the parent should notify the principal of the school. The principal, through a series of questions, can help determine what steps should be taken next.
Q. Will wearing face coverings/masks be mandatory for students to attend school?
A. Yes, face coverings/masks will be required for all students in grades 4-12. Grades kindergarten through 3rd grade are required to wear a mask on the bus. It is recommended that face masks or face coverings be worn until they are in their classrooms.
Q. Will wearing face coverings/masks be mandatory for staff?
A. Yes, all employees of the district will be required to wear face coverings/masks when social distancing cannot be maintained. There may be times in which wearing a mask is not conducive to the learning process so those masks may be removed during those times.
Q. What if my child misses more than 10 days in a semester due to illness or possible contact with someone with COVID-19?
A. Students who are ill or suspect they are ill should remain at home. Our district will work with parents to support students during periods of absences when families are working to support their child’s health and the health of others.
Q. Will activities (field trips, assemblies, concerts, etc.) be held in the fall semester?
A. Our primary focus right now is making every effort for school to be in session for the 2020-2021 school year and to keep our students and staff safe and healthy. Athletics and fine arts activities have taken place this summer with modified protocols. Determinations about activities will be made as we enter each phase of the school year. If school were to be shut down completely, then all activities would also stop.
Q. Will the district host schedule pickup and “Meet the teacher” events?
A. These activities will likely be modified. Our principals have adjusted the start of the year routines. Whether these activities are done traditionally or modified, please know our focus is making sure each student has a positive start to the school year. Your site principals will have those details.
Q. Can parents volunteer in the school buildings?
A. We will limit volunteers to only those that are essential. Volunteers are an extraordinary asset to our schools, but again our priority is the safety of our students and staff and working together to keep school in session.
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools be providing transportation for the 2020-2021 school year?
A. Yes. Bus routes for the 2020-2021 school year will be the same routes as last year.
Q. What precautions will be taken to address COVID-19 on our buses?
A. Buses will have daily cleaning protocols that align with guidance from health officials. Windows will be down for air circulation unless it is impractical to do so.
Q. Will wearing face coverings/masks be mandatory for students to ride a bus.
A. Yes, face coverings/masks will be mandatory for students.
Q. What can students do to assist with a safe ride to school on the bus?
A. Students should not get on a bus if they are ill or have any symptoms outlined in the daily health checklist. Students should face forward at all times and respect the directions provided by the bus driver.
Q. If my student has always been a bus rider, can I transport my child to and from school?
A. Yes. Parents are always welcome to transport their children to and from school. For the fall of 2020, any parent who can drive or walk their child to school will assist with reducing the number of bus riders. However, we are aware that not all families can make that adjustment to their schedules.
Q. Can I walk my elementary child into the school building?
A. No, building principals will be reviewing this information with parents before
Q. Will Skiatook Public Schools be offering breakfast and lunch to students for the 2020-2021 school year?
A. Yes. Meals for the 2020-2021 school year will be provided and menus will be located on the district’s child nutrition page. Payment procedures will remain the same as the 2019-2020 school year.
Q. Will parents be able to eat in the cafeteria with their child?
A. During the fall semester, parents will not be permitted to eat in the cafeteria with their child. Our hope is that this is a temporary change in practice.
Q. If I have a question that hasn’t been answered here, what do I do?
A. If, after reading these FAQs, you still have questions please feel free to email or call your child’s principal.
We have created this plan to aid in navigating the reestablishment of our school where employees, students, and families feel safe and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions upon returning to the district. The guidelines referenced in this plan are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State and County Health Departments. Regular updates will be made to this plan based on information provided by the CDC and applicable federal, state and local agencies.
In order to ensure the continued well- being of our employees the following guiding principles have been put in place: employee and student safety measures, health guidelines and support for families.
SAFETY OF STUDENTS, STAFF, AND VISITORS
PHASES OF OPERATION
Information and direction about the phases of school operations will be available to all employees, students, and parents before implementation. Please see below for a summary of the phases and timelines.
OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION COVID-19 ALERT SYSTEM
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has color coded the state map by county in green, yellow, orange and red (https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/covid-19-alert-system). Green is the lowest zone; yellow is a caution zone; orange is the danger zone; and red is an emergency zone. The Oklahoma State Department of Education will follow the OSDH map.
Green is the lowest zone of COVID-19 active cases (less than 1.43 cases per 100,000 people). In the green zone, there is no requirement to wear masks in schools.
In the yellow caution zone (1.43 to 14.39 cases per 100,000 people), students in grades 4-12, all staff and school visitors will wear masks. Students in grades PK-3 will also wear masks, but can remove their masks if they’re with their cohort.
Orange is divided into two parts.
Orange level 1 (14.39-25 cases per 100,000 people) is nearing the danger zone. Masks are required, and the district must prepare to transition to distance learning. No extracurricular activities are permitted unless social distancing can be observed.
In orange level 2 (25-50 cases per 100,000 people), the district must transition to distance learning, although 25% of students may be in school buildings. This 25% would cover students with special needs and others who must be there in person to facilitate learning. There is a mask requirement in school buildings. No extracurricular activities are permitted.
In the red zone (greater than 50 cases per 100,000 people), all restrictions from orange level 2 continue in place, except that only 15% of students can be in school buildings.
Teachers are expected to be in school buildings whatever the color zone – green, yellow, orange, or red.
OSDH will update its county map weekly by color. So, districts may be in a different color zone from one week to the next.
Due to the fact that the large majority of Skiatook Public Schools students reside in Osage County, the school will follow OSDH recommendations for Osage County.
EMPLOYEE AND STUDENT SAFETY
TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Skiatook Schools will discontinue staff travel to conferences and workshops until further notice unless pre-approved by principals, supervisors or the office of the Superintendent.
STUDENT & EMPLOYEE SCREENING AND PROTOCOLS
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the potential risk of exposure to our employees and students, we will be requiring employees and students to complete a self-screening, School Attendance Questionnaire, which includes a temperature reading and answering a set of questions related to COVID-19 symptoms including:
1. Fever of 100 degrees or more
2. New loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea
3. Experiencing two or more of the following:
• Chills
• Cough
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
4. Experiencing ANY of the Emergency Warning Symptoms of COVID-19: (Seek medical care immediately)
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion
• Inability to wake or stay awake
• Bluish lips or face
5. You had or think you have COVID-19
6. Tested positive for COVID-19
7. Known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19
The School Attendance Questionnaire will be completed by all students and employees before arriving at school and/or getting on a school bus. By sending your child to school, you are representing to the School District that the answer to each of these questions is “NO.”
If the answer to any of these questions is “YES,” YOU SHOULD REMAIN AT HOME and you should contact the attendance clerk at the school site by phone or email. Please mention the COVID-19 School Attendance Questionnaire when you call into the school office. Students remaining home as a result of COVID-19 concerns will not be penalized regarding absences. Assignments, tests, or other school work can be made up by arrangement with teachers.
If your answer to Question 5, 6, OR 7 is “YES,” please contact your physician and the county health department in which you reside for specific guidance on the criteria to be met before your child returns to school.
Tulsa County Health Department (918-582-9355)
Osage County Health Department (918-287-3740)
All screening information will be kept confidential by Administration and the district nurse.
EMPLOYEE HEALTH PROTOCOL
• If an employee becomes ill at work or if another person is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at work, they may be asked to leave work and go home or to the nearest health center.
• Employees returning to work from an approved medical leave should contact administration. You may be asked to submit a healthcare provider’s note before returning to work.
Guidance if Positive
Individuals who believe or know they had COVID-19, and have had symptoms, may not be around others until all the following conditions have been met:
• 3 days with no fever
• Symptoms improved
• 10 days since symptoms first appeared
• Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have had no symptoms, may not be around others until:
• 10 days have passed since being tested
Guidance if Exposed
While we all hope to avoid exposure to illness from COVID-19, we need to be prepared for that possibility. If you or someone you have been in contact with has been exposed to the virus, our first concern is for your health and safety and those around you. In this rapidly changing situation, healthcare providers should have the most up-to-date information from the CDC and/or the State and Local Health Departments.
Definition of Exposure
According to CDC Guidelines, exposure is defined as an individual who has had close contact (
What to do if Exposed
Please do the following:
1. Quarantine yourself in a specific room away from others in your home
2. Contact the following (in order of priority), let them know you have been exposed to COVID-19, then follow their instructions.
a. Your healthcare provider
b. Skiatook Public School’s nurse at your site
c. Your supervisor
3. Your supervisor will work with the school nurse and superintendent or his/her designee to determine appropriate next steps.
4. In case of an emergency, call 911 and let them know you have been exposed to COVID-19, then follow their instructions.
When Can an Exposed Employee Return to Work?
Individuals who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 may not be around others until:
• 14 days after exposure or provide a negative test (8 days after the date of exposure).
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Social distancing is an effective way to prevent potential infection. Skiatook Public School employees, students, parents, and visitors should practice staying approximately 6 feet away from others and eliminating contact with others.
• Traffic Flow – Please try to remain on the right side of the hallway while passing throughout the school buildings in order to maintain the social distancing requirement of 6 feet. Floor markings may be provided as needed.
• Ad-hoc Interactions/Gatherings – Non-essential/informal meet-ups and visiting should be avoided.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE)
In order to minimize exposure to COVID-19, PPE may be needed to prevent certain exposures. PPE can include:
Masks: Face masks are an important part of employee protection, as well as personal hygiene, social distancing, and frequent cleaning efforts.
Face Shields: Face shields may be used instead of face masks to allow students to observe the facial expressions of teachers during instruction.
Gloves: Touching your face with contaminated hands, whether gloved or not, poses a significant risk of infection. Wearing gloves does not diminish the need to wash your hands. Please remember to wash your hands properly as it is the number-one defense against any virus. Additionally, the proper removal of gloves reduces the risk of being exposed to contamination.
Please note that social distancing should still be practiced even with the use of gloves and masks.
In addition to using PPE, please remember to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
PERSONAL WORKSPACE/CLASSROOM
Skiatook Public Schools staff will clean and sanitize on a regular basis. All teachers and students are asked not to visit another classroom outside of their team or grade level. Employees are encouraged to disinfect their own personal workspace (teacher desk, phone, etc) throughout the day, giving special attention to commonly touched surfaces.
SHARED WORKSPACE
Employees are encouraged to disinfect their own workspace multiple times throughout the day, giving special attention to commonly touched surfaces. Skiatook Public Schools has alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout the workplace and in common areas. Cleaning sprays and wipes are also available to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as telephones and keyboards. The school district Custodial Team will clean all workspaces at their designated cleaning time.
Please note that proper equipment such as acceptable disinfectant and PPE should be used when cleaning individual workspaces.
There will be limited access to certain workspaces to reduce exposure to risks and ensure employee safety. Workspace usage is as follows:
The goal is to establish a sanitary baseline before the site opens. The site should be 100% disinfected prior to anyone returning to work.
GENERAL DISINFECTION MEASURES PROTOCOL
General measures should be followed regularly.
DEEP CLEANING AND DISINFECTION PROTOCOL
Deep cleaning is triggered when an active employee or student is identified as positive for COVID-19 based on testing. Deep cleaning should be performed as soon as the confirmation of a positive test, as practical. While the scope of deep cleaning is presumed to be the full site, sites may reduce the footprint to be deep cleaned if there is sufficient rationale to do so, and they gain consensus of the superintendent and administration. Notwithstanding the above, if there are peaks in the number of students or employees confirmed to have COVID-19 positive tests, in lieu of performing deep cleaning, sites or the school district may shut down for a period of 72 hours to allow for natural deactivation of the virus, followed by site personnel performing a comprehensive disinfection of all common surfaces.
SIGNAGE
Signage may be placed throughout the offices and school.
FOOD DELIVERY
Bringing or sharing refreshments during meetings is prohibited in order to limit the risk of contamination. Snack items, candy, and drinks will not be provided until further notice. We ask that there be no food delivered and that food be kept at your assigned space.
PREVENTIVE MATERIAL INVENTORY
1. Confirm school district has an adequate supply of soap, disinfection, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and tissues
2. Confirm a supply of gloves and other protective gear
3. Touchless thermometers on-site for employee screening
BUS DRIVERS/BUS PROTOCOLS
Bus drivers or transportation staff must disinfect the buses at a minimum:
1. Right before starting a route to pick up students
2. This includes morning and afternoon routes
COVID19 CASE FORM
If an employee or student becomes ill on campus/district, he/she will immediately report to the district nurse’s isolation room and the Suspected COVID-19 Case Form will be completed.
Once the employee or student arrives at the isolation room, immediately provide them with a mask and gloves. Explain that this is to help protect other employees and students and prevent the spread of the potential virus.
● The nurse must complete the HANDOUT: Suspected COVID-19 Case Form (Appendix II) and call the local health authority and seek advice regarding transportation and location.
● The nurse and others attending the suspected infected person, should also wear a protective mask and gloves while working with the suspected infected person.
● The nurse will direct the ill employee to leave work or call the parent of the student to be picked up and go home.
● The nurse and administration must identify persons who may have come in contact with the suspected infected person. Unless required by the local health authority, the name of the employee should not be provided.
● Advise employees that they may have been in contact with a suspected employee and to carry out self-screening every morning, and based on the results, contact the superintendent.
● The isolation area and suspected employee’s or student’s work area/classroom must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, in addition to all other common surfaces recently touched by the employee or student.
RESTROOM USAGE DURING THE WORK DAY
Establish maximum capacity for the facility that allows for social distancing. Post the maximum capacity sign on the door. Provide supplies for employees to clean up after themselves in staff only restrooms.
LOCKER ROOMS
While in locker rooms, students are to stay 3 to 6 feet from others as a normal practice. Eliminate contact with others, such as handshakes. Avoid touching surfaces touched by others to the extent feasible. Avoid anyone who is coughing, sneezing or appears to be sick.
VISITORS ON CAMPUS
During Yellow Phase and Orange Phase of our return to school plan, non-essential visitors will be not be allowed on campus. The safety of our staff and students remains the district’s primary concern. Essential visitors will be asked to complete a School Attendance Questionnaire and will follow the same safety protocol of district employees. Participation is important to help us take precautionary measures to protect you and everyone in the building.
CAFETERIA AND MEAL PERIODS
Students will be asked to maintain social distancing during lunch periods. There will be specific seating arrangements at each school site. Students are required to wear masks while in any area in which social distancing cannot be accomplished.
Skiatook Public Schools will use disposable food service items.
MODIFIED ARRANGEMENTS
Space seating/desks at least 6 feet apart when feasible.
There are several factors to determine on setting up the arrangement for each school and classroom. Staff and administrators will make the final determination on how each unique classroom will be set up. Our goal is to keep students and staff as safe as possible. Social distancing guidelines will be used to make these safety arrangement decisions.
Create distance between children on school buses when possible. Social distancing on most bus routes will not be possible. All students will be required to wear a mask while riding on buses (medical exceptions allowed) . Parents are encouraged to bring their students to school if they are concerned about the number of students riding a bus.
TRANSPORTATION CHECKLISTS
Sanitation logs will be turned in to the Transportation Director after completing your last route. All surfaces must be cleaned with a disinfectant solution. Bus drivers are required to wear masks or face shields while students are on the bus.
SOCIAL-EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING OF STUDENTS AND STAFF
Skiatook Schools provides access to Social-Emotional Learning and Mental Health supports for students by offering access to mental health counselors, behavior health aids, and individuals within systems of care at each of our school sites. Mental health counselors are embedded within the school district and mental health services are available both in-person and virtually. An ongoing reporting protocol allows assessment, student protective factors, counseling, support with social-emotional learning, and routine and regular communication with families and caregivers. Direct channels of communication are in place to ensure referrals and responses are timely and meet the identified needs. Skiatook Schools has a crisis response team that is available when needed. Resources and information are available for staff self-care, as well.