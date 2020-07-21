Skiatook school supplies
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pair of Fiskar blunt tip or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of washable classic colors Crayola broad tip markers

2 set of Crayola watercolor paints

3 4oz bottles of Elmer's label glue

6 glue sticks

1 large backpack (no wheels, large enough to fit a folder inside)

1 package of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

1 roll paper towels

1 1" white 3 ring binder

3 Clorox type container of wipes

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 Crayola poster paint

4 black dry erase markers

2 plastic folders with brads (red and black)

1 pencil box

2 sanitizer (8 oz. or larger) *if you can find

1 reusable face mask or shied (recommended but not required)

1 water bottle or themos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 box of Ziplock sandwich bags

1 package of small Dixie cups

1 package white paper bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package large Great Value uncoated lunch plates

1 package baby wipes

*all students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.

All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.

It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.

