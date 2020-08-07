Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 31, 2020, through early morning Friday, August 7, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.31
Kenneth Dwayne Kirtley, of Skiatook. Skiatook City warrant.
8.1
Teele Nathaniel Thyssen, of Collinsville. Speeding. DUI.
8.2
Todd Lawrence Smith, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
8.3
William Robert Legrand, of Skiatook. Burglary in the second degree.
8.4
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
8.6
Gary Lee Guffey Jr., of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer. Domestic abuse.