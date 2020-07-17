Editor’s Note: Skiatook police department arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 10, 2020, through early morning Friday, July 17, 2020. Information is obtained from the Skiatook Police Department and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.10
Jodee Chance Bennett, of Skiatook. Local warrants.
7.14
Tyler Jason Horton, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
7.15
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Obstructing an officer.
Mattilyn Potter, of Sperry. Petit larceny. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
7.16
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Skiatook. Local warrants.