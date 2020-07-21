1 pair of Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors
2 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers
5 24 count Crayola crayons boxes
1 4oz bottle of black label Elmer's glue
8 glue sticks
4 black dry erase markers
1 12 count Crayola colored pencils
3 plastic pocket folders with brads
1 large backpack (no wheels)
2 packages of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)
1 package of 24 count Ticonderoga pencils
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 1" white binder with clear plastic cover
2 Clorox type container of wipes
1 8 count Crayola washable watercolor paint
1 small school/supply box
2 sanitizer (8oz or larger) *if you can find
1 reusable face mask or shield (recommended but not required at this time)
1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)
BOYS ONLY
1 roll paper towesl
1 package large paper plates
1 box gallon Ziploc bags
GIRLS ONLY
1 package baby wipes
1 box sandwich Ziploc bags
1 10 color 2 fl. oz. Crayola washable kids paint
*all students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)
Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.
All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.
It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.