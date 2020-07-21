Marrs Elementary

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor

1 pair of Fiskar or Fiskar style scissors

2 boxes of classic colors Crayola broad tip markers

5 24 count Crayola crayons boxes

1 4oz bottle of black label Elmer's glue

8 glue sticks

4 black dry erase markers

1 12 count Crayola colored pencils

3 plastic pocket folders with brads

1 large backpack (no wheels)

2 packages of 4 Playdoh (not Rose Art or Fun Dough)

1 package of 24 count Ticonderoga pencils

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 1" white binder with clear plastic cover

2 Clorox type container of wipes

1 8 count Crayola washable watercolor paint

1 small school/supply box

2 sanitizer (8oz or larger) *if you can find

1 reusable face mask or shield (recommended but not required at this time)

1 water bottle or thermos (for water only)

BOYS ONLY

1 roll paper towesl

1 package large paper plates

1 box gallon Ziploc bags

GIRLS ONLY

1 package baby wipes

1 box sandwich Ziploc bags

1 10 color 2 fl. oz. Crayola washable kids paint

*all students need tennis shoes for P.E. class (no slip ons)

Due to COVID-19 Marrs Elementary has modified certain items on the list in order to create a safer environment for all students and staff.

All drinking fountains will be closed off, therefore students can bring a water bottle or thermos with water ONLY.

It is recommended but not required for students to wear masks on busses, during transitions, etc.

