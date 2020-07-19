Skiatook Public Schools delayed graduation ceremonies this year due to COVID-19, but they were held on July 17, 2020.
The ceremony was different this year and did not feature the band or the choir and there was not a walk in of the graduates.
Graduates arrived early and were able to spend some time together before the ceremony. Temperatures were checked at the door.
Principal Jenny McElyea said she felt it was important for the students to have the opportunity to spend some last moments together as a group because of the way the school year ended.
The Skiatook Journal would like to congratulate the Class of 2020 and wish you all the best in your future.