This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Skiatook and Sperry. Masks are now required in public in Tulsa.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 177 as of July 31, up from 135 a week ago. Deaths remained at 7 and 151 people have recovered from the virus. Testing results are now taking five to seven days as there is a very short supply of rapid tests available.
Sperry has 20 more cases this week at 53 cases with 42 recovered and one death.
Osage County has 351 confirmed cases, up from 237 last week, 11 deaths and 294 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 8,710, up from 45,997 last week, 98 deaths and 7,307 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 36,487 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 24,140 . There have been 541 deaths and 29,187 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 2% in day over day cases. There are currently 621 people hospitalized.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
The United State has 4,495,015 cases with 152,055 deaths.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
• Stay at home as much as possible,
• Continue to practice social distancing,
• Practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
• Individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.