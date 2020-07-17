This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise with record daily cases across Oklahoma and Tulsa. Masks are now required in public in Tulsa.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 135 as of July 17, 2020, up from 116 a week ago. Deaths remained at seven and 112 people have recovered from the virus. Testing results are now taking five to seven days as there is a very short supply of rapid tests available.
Sperry has six more cases this week at 33 cases with 23 recovered. Sperry has also had it's first death for COVID-19.
Osage County has 237 confirmed cases, up from 203 last week, 9 deaths and 191 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 5,997, up from 4,828 last week, 83 deaths and 4,788 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 24,140 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 19,092 . There have been 445 deaths and 18,766 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 3% in day over day cases. There are currently 604 people hospitalized up from 457 last week.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
• Stay at home as much as possible,
• Continue to practice social distancing,
• Practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
• Individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.