This week, cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Skiatook and Sperry.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 215 as of August 21, up from 195 a week ago. 186 have recovered. Testing results are now taking five to seven days as there is a very short supply of rapid tests available.
Sperry has 70 cases, up from 62 last week with 61 recovered and one death.
Osage County has 582 confirmed cases, up from 397 last week, 12 deaths and 408 who have recovered. Tulsa County has 11,873, up from 10,135 last week, 123 deaths and 10,389 recovered.
Across the state of Oklahoma 50,699 cases have been reported, up from last week’s 42,255. There have been 709 deaths and 42,695 recovered. Oklahoma continues to see a rise in over 1.5% in day over day cases.
All 77 counties in Oklahoma now have at least one confirmed case.
The United States has 5,573,847 cases with 174,255 deaths.
The County Health Department is asking that everyone continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Maintain social distancing by avoiding close contact with others (about 6 feet);
Wear a cloth face covering that covers your nose and mouth when in public settings;
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol;
Anyone experiencing symptoms or that may have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is asked to contact their healthcare provider or the County Health Department for testing. Residents are encouraged to follow the County Health Department Facebook page for up-to-date information on testing opportunities. Individuals testing positive or identified as a “close contact” during the contact tracing investigation will be contacted with further care instructions.
Following the State’s meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force Ambassador, Dr. Deborah Birx, interim Commissioner Lance Frye is reminding Oklahomans of the the Public Health Advisory issued last week that strongly recommends:
Orange and Red counties: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space, or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
Orange and Red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables should maintain six feet of distance or more.
Statewide: Individuals age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons, or other communal living facilities.
Statewide: With the “Safer in Oklahoma” policy, individuals entering the State of Oklahoma from an area with substantial community spread, will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.