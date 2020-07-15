Skiatook’s first responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute. Those who give at the Boots & Badges blood drive on Wednesday, July 29, will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers save every day.
Healthy adults are urged to give blood at the Skiatook Community Building located at 220 S. Broadway between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All donors will receive a special-edition Boots & Badges T-shirt and their choice of two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park, one free entry voucher to Science Museum Oklahoma, or one free entry to Frontier City, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org. Blood donors ages 18 and up will also receive a FREE COVID-19 antibody test. Test results will be mailed post-donation.* Donation appointments are needed to allow for recommended social distancing.
“Skiatook’s first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, Executive Director Tulsa. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”
COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on the blood supply, and Oklahoma Blood Institute has an immediate need for eligible blood donors of all blood types.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks). Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.
Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide, including all Children’s, Indian and Veterans hospitals. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.
* 16 year olds must weigh at least 125 and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds, 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Must be 18 or older to receive antibody test. This test has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.