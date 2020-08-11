Skiatook Public Schools Board of Education has a board opening for seat # 2.
The following is the geographical boundaries for Seat #2:
Beginning at the intersection of W.C. Rogers Blvd. and Osage Street, north to Country Lane, west to Javine, north to Country Road, west on Country Road to North Lenapah Ave., South to 133rd Street North, east to South Lombard Ln. (20th W. Ave.), south following district boundary lines to 123rd, east to Osage Street, north to 126th Street, east to Hwy. 11, north to 136th street, west to the east side of the Osage Trail, north to W143rd St N, west to S Lombard, north to W Rogers Blvd (Hwy 20), east to the intersection of W.C. Rogers Blvd. and Osage Street.
This appointed position will be for the remainder of this year and the position will be up for election on the next regular election ballot, which will be in February 2021.
All persons interested will need to send a resume and cover letter to the Skiatook Board of Education, Attn: Mike Mullins, 355 South Osage, Skiatook, OK 74070. Deadline for resume and cover letter to be submitted will be Friday, September 4, 2020, on or before 4:00 p.m.