Skiatook school supplies
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

1 box 24 count crayons

4 pencils 24 package

4 boxes of tissue

2 package 150 count wide ruled loose leaf paper

1 1" three ring binder

1 ruler

1 pencil bag (no boxes please)

6 plain colored plastic folders with pockets, no brads

6 glue sticks

10 Expo dry erase markers

1 package wide basic colored washable markers

4 spiral notebooks

1 pair 6" student scissors

12 or 24 count colored pencils

1 container of Clorox wipes (girls only)

1 bottle Germ-X (boys only)

1 package pencil top erasers

2 pink pearl erasers

3 highlighters (pink, yellow, green)

1 book bag or packpack

1 pair of headphones/earbuds

If you choose to use a lock on your locker, you will need to provide the lock. You must also give a copy of the key or combination to your homeroom teacher.

Students will need a pair of tennis shoes for days they have PE.

Headphone/earbuds will be used in the computer labs.

Amounts are estimates. Students are responsible for having pencil and paper in class each day.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Skiatook kindergarten graduation