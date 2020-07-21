Junior Shorthorn enthusiasts gathering from 24 states competed in the 2020 National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference in Lebanon, Tennessee, June 22 – June 27. Not only did the juniors compete with their animals, but had the opportunity to compete in thirteen individual, team, or state contests.
The Cattlemen’s Written Test tested the junior’s knowledge on Shorthorn history, along with general industry. The objective of this contest was for competitors to research and learn more about the breed and industry they are a part of.
Montie Soules, the Executive Secretary of the American Shorthorn Association explained in an interview that, “This event [youth show] is more than just a cattle show, it prepares these youth for future life experiences with the contests and added activities. The National Junior Shorthorn Show & Youth Conference brings together more Shorthorn producers and exhibitors than any other event we have.”
Aspyn Soules received top honors in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Prospector I age division (age 9 and under). Sheridan Soules received top honors in the Cattlemen’s Written Test Prospector II age division, (10-12 years old).
Knowledge is power and competitors in the Herdsman Quiz Bowl Contest were testing just that. Youth competed in state divisions. The objective of the contest is to test the knowledge youth have in the areas of agriculture, beef cattle, and the Shorthorn breed. The quiz bowl consists of multiple choice, matching, and true/false questions and no reference materials could be used.
Sheridan Soules also received top honors in the quiz bowl.
Throughout the week juniors exhibited their animals and competed in individual contests. Contests included photography, promotional poster, arts, speech, livestock judging and showmanship. In addition to the individual contests there were team contests, such as team sales, team fitting, state herdsmanship, and quiz bowl and beef cook-off. Juniors accumulated points for participating and placing in these events. A grand total is compiled from these contests and then five High Point individuals are recognized based on their age divisions.
Sheridan Soules reveived top honors in Prospector II age division (10 -12 years old.
One of the most competitive events of the week is the Team Fitting Contest. The objective of the contest is for each group to showcase their ability to fit and present an animal using teamwork, technique, and skills in a 20-minute time limit. Judging criteria is based on both fitting techniques, teamwork and end presentation.
Sheridan Soules received top honors in the Prospector age division (age 12 and under).