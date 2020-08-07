Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Thursday, July 30, 2020, through Thursday, August 7, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.30
Nora Witzkoske, of Hominy. Rape second degree. Carrying a weapon, drugs or alcohol into jail.
Michael Alan Phillips, of Sperry. Cruelty to animals.
James Edward Thomas, of Pawhuska. Possession of stolen property. Burglary second degree. Possession of paraphernalia.
Dominic Antjuan Saunders, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree. Child neglect. Grand larceny.
7.31
Charles Randall Romines, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery. Assault and battery. Threatening to perform an act of violence.
Nolan Eugene Tisdale, of Pawhuska. Larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Driving without a license. Unsafe lane use.
Franklin Edward Murray, of Ponca City. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to signal on turning.
Jessica Rose Jake, of Hominy. Public intoxication.
8.1
Michael Eugene Merrell, of Hominy. Osage Tribal charges. Hold for Tulsa County Sheriff’s office.
Jennifer Anne Nelson, of Tonkawa. Aggravated DUI.
Watan Joseph Clay Sweezy, of Pawhuska. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open container of beer. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Failure to maintain security.
Jeremy Dwayne Collins, of Barnsdall. Domestic assault and battery.
Edwin T. Normore, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Defective vehicle. Driving without a license.
8.2
Isaac Michael Costello, of Bartlesville. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Improper passing – technique. Failure to keep right.
Jessica Tara Storm Porter, of Ponca City. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia.
Teele Nathaniel Thyssen, of Collinsville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Speeding.
Jeremy Joseph Ward, of Ponca City. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of burglar implements. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle.
Like Eugene Vincent, of Pawhuska. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer.
John T. Ridgeway. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Driving without a license. Speeding. Carrying weapons.
8.3
Roy Leon Johnson III, of Boley. Driving without a license. Possession of paraphernalia. Defective vehicle. Domestic assault and battery. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Failure to use a child restraint system under 8. Unsafe lane use. Child endangerment. Possession of a controlled substance. Burglary second degree. Grand larceny. Possession of stolen property.
Naoma Lea Potter, of Sand Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Failure to carry security verification. Driving without a license.
Cody Lane Fisher, of Locus Grove. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license.
William Robert Legrand Jr., of Skiatook. Burglary second degree. Possession of stolen property.
Kayla Moreno, of Tulsa. Bail jumping. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Failure to maintain security. Violation of driver’s license restrictions.
Reginald Reyes, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Robert Lee Wise, of Pawhuska. Larceny of a motor vehicle. Conspiracy to commit a felony. Possession of stolen property. Exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. DUI: driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance.
Jeffrey Swan, of Pawhuska. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
8.4
Dallas James Pittman, of Countyline. Conspiracy.
Owen Taylor Spiva, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance. Trespassing after being forbidden. Assault and battery on a police officer. Public intoxication. Possession of paraphernalia. Resisting an executive officer.
Kenneth E. Rampage, of Ponca City. Larceny of a motor vehicle.
Austin James Dean Armentor, of Avant. Aiding in the delinquency of a minor. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more. Possession of a controlled substance. Resisting an executive officer. Obstructing an officer. Public intoxication. Possession of burglary tools by a convicted burglar. Disturbing the peace.
Kyleigh J. Riebel, of Bartlesville. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Bryce Jerry Denham, of Collinsville. Carrying firearms while under the influence. Excessive window tinting on a motor vehicle. Failure to wear a seat belt.
Jennifer Renee Baird, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.
Dorothy Dee Mitts, of Hominy. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Angel Jovanny Resendiz, of Skiatook. Domestic assault and battery.
8.5
Jaumon Mondell Okyere, of Bartlesville. Possession of paraphernalia.
Chad Blankinship, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Kodi Wade Dodd, of Tulsa. Public intoxication. Assault and battery on a police officer. Domestic assault and battery.
Ashley Revae Wynn, of Glenpool. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance.
Ulysses Perez, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery.
Darian Hope Cutler, of Hominy. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Full time and attention to driving. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Derek Anthony Parks, of Pawhuska. Child abuse by injury.
Kyle Garydon Allen, of Barnsdall. Public intoxication.
David John Wenger, of Tulsa. Failure to maintain security. No valid driver’s license. Speeding. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
8.6
Easker James Brooks. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Possession of a controlled substance. Reckless driving.
Gary lee Guffey Jr., of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer.
Charles Dean Dipman, of Pawhuska. Pointing a firearm. Tampering with security equipment. Possession of paraphernalia. Cultivation of a controlled dangerous substance. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Michael Eugene Jackson. Driving without a license. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent.
Ebony McBride, of Hominy. Prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee. Public intoxication. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent. Maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Use of a firearm while committing a felony.
Marvin Lee Clark, of Wynona. Hold for Washington County.
Michael Don Newman, of Skiatook. Public intoxication.
Sapphire Shayla Perrier, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.