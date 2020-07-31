Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 24, 2020, through Thursday, July 30, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.24
Jonathan Kendall Kerr, of Tulsa. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance.
Possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Michael Davis, of Hominy. Hold for Washington County.
Shay Austin Pratt, of Kingfisher. Full time and attention to driving.
Chadwick Thomas Warden, of Claremore. Public intoxication. Possession of a controlled substance.
Dillon Cain Carter, of Coffeyville, KS. Driving without a license. Defective brakes.
7.25
Zachary Dana Johnson, of Fairfax. Osage Nation Tribal charges. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Failure to keep right.
James Flemon Turner, of Sand Springs. Possession of stolen property.
7.26
Laban Marchmont Miles III, of Pawhuska. Resisting an executive officer. Domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Tori Renea Morris, of Arkansas City, KS. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance.
Caleb Stephen Seemater, of Collinsville. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance.
Cody Samuel Carlile, of Ponca City. Failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration Act.
Nicholas Barrett Elder, of Tulsa. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Loy Dillinger, of Sand Springs. Calling 911 with a false alarm. Public intoxication.
7.27
Jennifer Lynn Swain/Derkits, of Shidler. Possession of a controlled substance.
Doris J. Howe, of Skiatook. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Resisting an executive officer.
Troy Dean Arnce, of Pawhuska. Possession of a controlled substance.
Drue Ashley Drymon, of Sand Springs. Enabling child neglect. Enabling child abuse by injury.
Terry Wayne Kinser. Burglary second degree.
Cortnei Quincyion Wells, of Tulsa. Robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Assault with intent to commit a felony.
John Daniel Larue, of Claremore. False personation or impersonating another in suit or prosecution. Public intoxication.
Brenda Lee Whinery, of Avant. Public intoxication. Aiding in the delinquency of a minor. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Trespassing after being forbidden.
Zoe Dawn Breger-Smith. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Fraudulent consumption of gas. Driving without a license. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Petit larceny.
Dean Howard Hambrick, of Yale. Possession of stolen property. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia.
Adrak Archie, of Claremore. Osage Nation Tribal charges.
7.28
Danny Lamont, of Jacksonville, FL. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Bailey Warren Sparkman, of Owasso. DUI – driver under 21.
Noah Robert Brumlow, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
Daniel Randolf Saul, of Broken Arrow. Possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ronald James Lamb, of Fairfax. Malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.
Don Leo Lamb, of Bartlesville. Public intoxication.
Christopher Lee Conner, of Barnsdall. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Possession of a controlled substance.
7.29
Brandi Elen Killman-Burruss, of Bartlesville. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Hold for Washington County.
Timothy Charles Hagen, of Bartlesville. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. No valid driver’s license. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Matthew Tyler Jones, of Copan. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Hold for Washington County.
Robyn Gayle Brownfield, of Grove. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. Driving without a license.
Amanda Mary Bersin, of Skiatook. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses.
7.30
Jaime Dion Wikel, of Hominy. Driving without a license. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of paraphernalia. Aggravated DUI.
Albert Littlevoice, of Ponca City. No valid driver’s license. Obstructing an officer. Failure to maintain security.