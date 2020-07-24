Editor’s Note: Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrests/detentions for the period from Friday, July 17, 2020, through Thursday, July 23, 2020. Information is obtained from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and court records. Arrest or detention is not proof of guilt.
7.17
Ben Douglas Cottingham, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication. Obstructing an officer. Possession of paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Lee Monholland, of Vian. Carrying firearms under the influence. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Don Richard Smith, of Skiatook. Felony warrants Tulsa County. Violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. Driving without a license. Failure to maintain security. Speeding. Reckless driving.
Shawn Jessy Green, of Tulsa. Possession of a controlled substance. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. No valid driver’s license.
Abbie Larue Reese, of Hominy. Assault and battery.
Shawn L. Prater, of New Orleans, LA. Fugitive from justice. Hold for New Orleans PD.
Melissa Edwards. Public intoxication.
Michel Leon Jones, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
7.18
Michael Ray Porter, of Ponca City. Robbery or attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Conspiracy.
Nathaniel Drew Covington, of Hominy. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Transporting an open contain of liquor.
James Russell Young, of Pawhuska. Public intoxication.
Richard Eugene Balke, of Pawhuska. Eluding a police officer. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Distributing a synthetic controlled substance.
Jacob Alley, of Pawnee. Person injury accident while driving under the influence, second and subsequent.
7.19
Cruz Antonio Teel, of Skiatook. DUI – driver under 21 – alcohol. Driving without a license.
Jon Michael Hahn, of Tulsa. Hold for Tulsa County.
Trinity Marie Soutter, of Ponca City. Public intoxication.
Cutter Elizabeth Mason, of Jennings. DUI – driver under 21 – alcohol. Failure to stop at a stop sign. Child endangerment.
Christopher Reeve Harrison, of Tulsa. Child endangerment. Driving without a license. Failure to wear a seat belt. Transporting an open container of beer. DUI: second felony offense.
7.20
Maleik Semaj Farr, of Pawhuska. Petit larceny. Possession of a controlled substance. Possession of stolen property. Escape from arrest or detention for felony. Possession of paraphernalia. Public intoxication. Entering a structure with intent to commit a crime/breaking and entering. Burglary second degree.
John Soren Viuf, of Pawhuska. Failure to yield while turning left. DUI: second offense in 10 years. Transporting an open container of beer.
Steven Ray Green. Domestic assault and battery. Obstructing an officer. Assault and battery on a police officer.
Brad Allen Bishop, of Ochelata. Conspiracy. Possession of stolen property. Grand larceny.
7.21
Michael Bruce Dennis, of Hominy. Improper spot lamps. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol.
Samantha Marie Cass, of Pawhuska. Hold for Osage Nation tribal charges.
Stephanie Raelyn Parker, of Collinsville. Unauthorized use of a credit or debit card. Taking or receiving a taken credit card.
Timothy Michael Wayne Gee, of Tulsa. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Michelle McCoy Schultz, of Ponca City. Possession of stolen property.
Kenneth Jay Blackburn, of Sand Springs. Child sexual abuse.
Mathew Jordan Mader, of Tulsa. Burglary second degree.
Beau J. Hooper, of Strong. Conspiracy.
Lehman Antoine Green. Trespassing after being forbidden. Burglary second degree. Possession of a controlled substance.
7.22
Patrick Lee Walker, of Luther. Obstructing an officer. Speeding. DUI: driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. Eluding a police officer.
Justin Alan Wire, of Medford. Aggravated assault and battery. Assault and battery.
Nathan Arthur Cole, of Sand Springs. DUI: driving under the influence of alcohol. Public intoxication.
Kenneth Eugene Harp, of Fairfax. Carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession or selling illegal game. Making a false statement to acquire a license from the Department of Wildlife.
7.23
Jared Theodore Davis, of Mannford. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Hold for Payne County.
Beverley Joyce Fox, of Mannford. Hold for Payne County.
Tyler Ray Baker, of Tulsa. Possession of burglar implements. Burglary second degree.
Seth Allen Sutherland, of Pawhuska. Domestic assault and battery.